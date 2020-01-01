Leicester target Bertrand as Chilwell replacement with Chelsea & Man City interest building

The Foxes are making contingency plans ahead of expected bids from rival clubs for the England international left-back

are targeting full-back Ryan Bertrand as Ben Chilwell continues to attract interest from and .

Indeed, Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola's sides have made the international one of their top transfer targets for the summer.

That interest has seen the Foxes turn their attention to Bertrand, who came through Chelsea's academy system before leaving to join the Saints in 2015.

And Southampton may be forced to negotiate an exit in the summer, with Bertrand set to enter the final year of his contract.

Chilwell, meanwhile, won't move in January with Leicester keen to hold onto him for the rest of the season in their efforts to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers's side will try to earn a huge fee for the left-back, not dissimilar to the £80 million ($104m) they received from for centre-back Harry Maguire.

The left-back is increasingly becoming England's first choice in his position ahead of .

Lampard is keen to see that area of the pitch strengthened in the long-term with neither Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri having produced consistent displays this season.

The Blues are ready to sell Alonso but they have asked for €35m (£30m/$39m) which has put off primary suitor Inter, who are targeting cut-price deals in January.

have a long-standing interest in Emerson, meanwhile, with Maurizio Sarri personally being keen on a reunion with his former player, but the international remains keen to fight for his spot in west London.

Reece James will remain at Stamford Bridge for the long-term after signing a new £80,000-a-week contract to keep him at the club until 2025. He has increasingly played ahead of the two left-backs for Lampard, with Cesar Azpilicueta switching from the right side to the left of the back four.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have long seen Chilwell as a primary target with Benjamin Mendy still battling to impress Pep Guardiola.

Mendy's 17 appearances this season are his most since joining Man City in a £52m move from . However, he has been inconsistent and is still yet to convince his manager not to invest in his position in the summer.

Additional reporting from Jonathan Smith