Leeds vs Liverpool Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

As defending champions, Liverpool travel to newly promoted Leeds United on Saturday evening; their only concern will be avoiding yet another defeat in the Premier League.

Leeds United were on a shocking four-game losing run before stunning title contenders Chelsea. The Whites brought their best behaviour against their foes from London and put them to the sword. They were clinical, compact in defence, as goals from Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka, and Dominic Calwert-Lewin sealed an impressive victory. They rose out of the relegation zone thanks to that performance. Daniel Farke's newfound 3-5-2 formation is helping them get results. They were so close to getting a point against Manchester City as well. Continuing the run of positive performances, they will be keen to take their shot at a Liverpool side still searching for their confidence.

Liverpool were lucky to get a point against in-form Sunderland in midweek. It was also the first time they shared spoils this season after either winning or losing all their fixtures so far. The Black Cats were inches away from sealing a historic victory until Federico Chiesa heroically cleared an effort off the line. The Reds were too open even to Regis Le Bris' surprise. Arne Slot chose to sit back, fully knowing the counterattacking threat Sunderland possesses. This pragmatic approach might get him the results needed to save his job, but the fans won't be thrilled with this approach. When they travel to Leeds, the focus will be on going three matches unbeaten for the first time since September. A second consecutive away victory will help them stay closer to European spots.

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. It will be telecast on NBC and Universo in the US. Fans can live stream the game on DirecTV Stream and Peacock.

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool online around the world

Here is how you can watch Leeds vs Liverpool around the world.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Leeds vs Liverpool Key Matchups

Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Virgil van Dijk: A rivalry forged on Merseyside will be renewed in Yorkshire. Calvert-Lewin joined Leeds on a free transfer this summer. He battled his fair share of injuries before finding a spot in the lineup. A 3-5-2 helps him maximise his output. With goals in back-to-back games against Manchester City and Chelsea, he will be keen to keep the record going against Van Dijk. The Dutch defender was at fault for Sunderland's goal midweek. He gave the ball away and then deflected the ball awkwardly as it sailed past Alisson. The Liverpool captain is expected to lead by example, and his recent form isn't exactly helping his side.

Anton Stach vs Florian Wirtz: Two German midfielders will go head-to-head in the centre of the pitch. Stach's importance to this Leeds side cannot be overstated. The all-action German midfielder provides creativity and the necessary bite to win the ball back. Wirtz, meanwhile, has been slowly growing into this Liverpool side. He was denied a worthy first goal midweek as it went down as an own-goal. His chemistry is growing with his teammates as he is dictating the play before finding those killer passes. A goal or assist on the weekend might genuinely open the floodgates for him.

Jaka Bijol vs Hugo Ekitike: It was Bijol's timely return that enabled Farke to field a 3-5-2. The centre-back excels in a back three and even got his first goal from a set piece against Chelsea. The Slovenian centre-half will likely go up against Ekitike. The French forward has been goal-shy for his club after a super-fast start. Isak's availability has relegated him to the bench. He will be expected to start on the weekend as Isak can not start three in a week.

Leeds vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool showed too much respect to Sunderland mid-week. They can not afford to do the same against Leeds, who prefer to sit in a low block. The defending champions are still struggling to maintain clean sheets, and it might just give Leeds enough confidence to snatch a point away from them. However, expect the Reds to show their true quality and pick up all three points.

GOAL's Prediction: Leeds 1-3 Liverpool

Leeds vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

Elland Road will host the egame on Saturday, 6th December at 17:30 GMT / 18:30 CET / 12:30 ET.

Leeds vs Liverpool Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Getty Images

The new strike pair for Leeds are both marked as doubts for Saturday. However, Farke would be hoping both Lucas Nmecha and Clavert-Lewin are available from the go against Liverpool. Tanaka's goalscoring return will see him get another start in the middle alongside Ethan Ampadu and Stach. The back five picks itself after a confident display. However, if the strike pair are not ready, Joel Piroe and Noah Okaford will be ready to lineup.

Predicted Lineup: Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Tanka, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Nmecah, Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool team news

Getty Images

After benching Mohamed Salah for two straight games, Slot is likely to recall him into the lineup against Leeds. He is also hopeful of getting Conor Bradley from his muscle injury, as Joe Gomez can not start his third game in a week. The same can be said for Alexander Isak, as Ekitike will be ready to seize his opportunity. After substituting Cody Gakpo early against Sunderland, Slot might consider giving Federico Chiesa a rare start on the left.

Predicted Lineups: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Writz, Chiesa; Ekitike

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

It was a goal fest when these sides last met at Elland Road in their most recent encounter. Liverpool were having a burnout season under Jurgen Klopp, but they turned up the heat when they visited Leeds. Salah and Diogo Jota scored braces as Gakpo and Darwin Nunez added to their tallies as well. Luis Sinisterra got a goal back for the hosts in what turned out to be a 6-1 rout.

Standings

