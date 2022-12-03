Leeds boss Marsch reveals club came 'so close' to signing coveted Netherlands winger Gakpo

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has revealed the club almost signed Netherlands and PSV forward Cody Gakpo in the summer transfer window.

Leeds wanted Gakpo

Move was " 99.9%" agreed

Forward now too expensive

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds came within a whisker of signing Gakpo in the summer but saw a proposed move to Elland Road break down. Marsch admits it will now be difficult to land the Netherlands forward as his price tag has risen after some impressive performances for club and country.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's difficult for us at Leeds because I think Gakpo's gotten out of our price range," he told Men in Blazers. "I mean, we were so close to securing a transfer for him in the summer, it was so close, and now obviously it's disappointing. Our sport director was in Holland meeting with the family, they had agreed on terms, on everything, was talking with PSV. I mean, we were 99.9% [agreed]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo will surely be in demand after his eye-catching showings and is wanted by a host of clubs. Man Utd continued to be linked with a move for the Dutchman and Gakpo has said he expected to join the Red Devils in the summer. PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has ruled out a January move but hinted that Gakpo may depart next summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Gakpo is the first Netherlands player ever to score in each of his first three matches at the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The forward is with the Dutch squad for the World Cup and started the team's last 16 clash against the USA. The winners of the tie will face Australia or Argentina in the quarter-finals.