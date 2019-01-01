Kopa Trophy 2019: Sancho, De Ligt and Felix head up nominees

The 10-man shortlist was revealed on Monday and includes several of word football’s most exciting talents

The shortlist for the Kopa Trophy has been announced by Football, and includes the likes of Jadon Sancho, Matthijs de Ligt and Joao Felix.

The award is presented to the best under-21 player in world football and was named after former French footballer Raymond Kopa.

This is just the second year of the trophy, which was last year scooped by French forward Kylian Mbappe, with Christian Pulisic coming in second, while Justin Kluivert took the bronze place on the podium.

The Kopa Trophy is also a unique prize as it voted for by former Ballon d’Or winners such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

Like last year, 10 players have been announced on the shortlist for the award, which was revealed on Monday evening.

Full list:

Joao Felix | |

Jadon Sancho | Dortmund |

Moise Kean | |

Samuel Chukwueze | |

Kang-in Lee | |

Matthijs de Ligt | | The

Vinicius Junior | |

Kai Havertz | Bayern Leverkusen |

Matteo Guendouzi | Arsenal | France

Andriy Lunin | |

The shortlist for the Kopa Trophy was also made alongside the list on nominees for France Football’s other prestigious award: the Ballon d’Or.

Released at the same time were the shortlists for the Yashin Award and the Women’s Ballon d’Or.