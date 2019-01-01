Alisson, Oblak and Ederson lead nominees for inaugural Trophee Yachine

The 10-name list for the brand new award was announced by France Football on Monday

Alisson, Jan Oblak and Ederson are among the nominees for the inaugural Trophee Yachine, a new goalkeeper award introduced by Football, organisers of the Ballon d'Or.

's Hugo Lloris, 's Marc-André ter Stegen and Manuel Neuer of are also among the nominees.

Despite the creation of this award, nominees remain eligible for the main Ballon d'Or prize, with Lloris, Alisson and Ter Stegen on that shortlist.

France Football confirmed the introduction of the new award last month. It is named after former goalkeeper Lev Yashin, who played for the Soviet Union between 1954 and 1967, and is the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d’Or, in 1963.

This year's Ballon d’Or will be the 64th in the history of the prestigious award, which was first given to Sir Stanley Matthews in 1956.

The Ballon d'Or also served as the FIFA Player of the Year award from 2010 to 2015 but was then replaced by the governing body's The Best awards in 2016.

goalkeeper Alisson was the winner of the FIFA Best Goalkeeper award last month, ahead of Ederson and Ter Stegen.

In 2018, the Women's Ballon d'Or was awarded for the first time along with the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best performing player under the age of 21.

midfielder Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or last year, the first player outside of star duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award since Kaka in 2007.

forward Kylian Mbappe won the inaugural Kopa Trophy while striker Ada Hegerberg won the first Women's Ballon d'Or.

The winners of all four awards will be announced at the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, December 2.

Article continues below

Full list of nominees:

Alisson (Liverpool/ )

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich/ )

Ederson ( /Brazil)

Andre Onana ( / )

Wojciech Szczesny ( / )

Jan Oblak ( /Slovenia)

Kepa Arrizabalaga ( / )

Samir Handanovic ( Milan/Slovenia)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham/France)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany)

More to follow...