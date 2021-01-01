Klopp shuts down questions on taking Germany job as Liverpool boss is mooted as possible successor to Low

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the possibility of taking over from Joachim Low as manager of Germany after this summer’s European Championship, with the Liverpool boss fully committed to his contract at Anfield.

“If that's the question you want to ask, if I'm available for the job: no,” Klopp has said.

“Logi Low did an incredible job for so many years. One of the most successful. I understand he wants to have this highlight of a Euros. And then someone else will do a job. Lots of good German managers.”

He added: “No, I will not be available as a potential coach of the German national team in the summer or after the summer.

“I have three years left at Liverpool. It's a simple situation; you sign a contract and you try to stick to that.”

