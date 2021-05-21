The Dutch international is set to play his final game for the Reds this weekend, with Bayern Munich the latest club linked with him

Jurgen Klopp refused to confirm whether Gini Wijnaldum is set to play his final game for Liverpool this weekend, but insisted the midfielder’s commitment to the Reds cannot be questioned.

Wijnaldum’s contract at Anfield expires next month, and there is no sign of the 30-year-old agreeing a renewal.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been strongly linked with the Dutch international, who is likely to captain the Reds on Sunday in their crunch clash with Crystal Palace at home.

What’s been said?

Klopp refused to be drawn on Wijnaldum’s future at a press conference at Kirkby on Friday, telling reporters: “There’s nothing to say in this moment. We have a game to play. We will see after the final whistle on Sunday.”

Later, though, he was asked whether the idea of such an influential player - Wijnaldum has made 50 appearances in all competitions this season - heading into such an important game with uncertainty over his future was a concern.

He said: “It’s not the first time we had situations like this, and the boys always did well. All of the boys show incredible character. The boys are used to being in negotiations and stuff like this.

“Gini’s character is not in question. He’s a sensational guy, a sensational guy, and completely committed to the team and to the club until the last day.

“We will see when that will be.”

Long-serving staff member to leave

Klopp did confirm one departure from Liverpool, however, with long-serving kit man Graham Carter leaving the club.

Carter has been with the Reds’ first team since 1999, having previously worked for the club as a driver.

“The best kit man I ever had,” Klopp said. “The most experienced kit man I ever had, anyway! Father figure, grandfather figure.

“We will say goodbye to him in the appropriate way.”

Liverpool fans back at Anfield

Klopp also sent a message to Liverpool’s supporters, with 10,000 fans set to be allowed into Anfield for Sunday’s must-win game.

“I would like to use this opportunity to welcome them all,” he said. “You cannot imagine how much I am looking forward to seeing you all again, or at least 10,000 of you.

“But it is really important that with all the excitement we feel, we don’t lose patience after a minute or something, if it is not going in the right direction.

“We need the best support. Very positive, very encouraging, all these things. Like when we left each other, what feels like years ago.”

Klopp added: "It makes all the difference. We all need support through life. It means if it is a positive criticism, a boost or a gee up or whatever, we all need that – playing football especially because it's a game based on a lot of things but for sure on emotion as well.

"That means we were alone. We knew they are there but we were alone. And getting 10,000 of them back is the best news I can imagine."

