WATCH: When Dominik Szoboszlai hits them, they stay hit! Liverpool star scores absolute rocket against Leicester

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunner as Liverpool staged a comeback to beat Leicester City and reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1

Szoboszlai scored from distance

Fired the Reds to the next round

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a nervy start to the game for Jurgen Klop's men as Kasey McAteer struck early in the third minute to give the Foxes the lead. However, the Reds found their equaliser through Cody Gakpo before summer signing Szoboszlai scored a screamer in the 70th minute to put their nose in front.

The Hungarian footballer received a pass outside the box, took a touch to set him up and then unleashed a shot that flew into the top left-hand corner from the edge of the box.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool continued to hunt for another goal and Diogo Jota finally sealed the match in the 89th minute with an opportunistic strike after he flicked a low cross into the net.

WHAT NEXT? Kloops's troops will return to action on Saturday against Tottenham in a Premier League fixture in north London.