What's coming up at King Abdullah Sports City: Saudi Pro League tickets, upcoming fixtures & more

Prepare for an atmosphere like no other as the Shining Jewel of Jeddah, King Abdullah Sports City (KASC), continues to host the most prestigious fixtures in Asian and world football. Home to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, the 62,000-capacity stadium is the epicenter of the Kingdom’s sporting revolution.

From the high-octane Jeddah Derby to crucial AFC Champions League Elite nights and the Saudi Pro League, fans from across the globe are flocking to Jeddah to witness superstars like Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez in action.

Let GOAL tell you all the info you need to know so you don't miss out on the action at one of the most iconic stadiums in the Middle East. From detailed pricing information to trusted resale options, we've got all the insights you need to grab your spot right now.

Upcoming matches at King Abdullah Sports City?

Date Match Competition Tickets Feb 19, 22:00 Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League Tickets Feb 27, 22:00 Al Ittihad vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Mar 5, 22:00 Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League Tickets Mar 18, 22:00 Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Hilal FC Kings Cup Tickets Apr 3, 19:15 Al Ittihad vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 4, 19:15 Al-Ahli Saudi vs Damac Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 11, 19:20 Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 23, 22:00 Al Ittihad vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League Tickets May 1, 21:00 Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League Tickets May 2, 21:00 Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League Tickets May 7, 21:00 Al Ittihad vs Damac Saudi Pro League Tickets May 12, 21:00 Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League Tickets May 21, 21:00 Al Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah Saudi Pro League Tickets Late May, TBD Final (TBD) Kings Cup Tickets

Where to buy King Abdullah Sports City tickets?

Securing your tickets for matches at King Abdullah Sports City involves navigating official club platforms and reputable resale marketplaces.

Official primary ticket retailers for the Saudi Pro League include the Webook platform, which serves as the centralized hub for most major sporting events in the Kingdom.

Additionally, clubs like Al-Ittihad often sell tickets through their own official apps or dedicated portals.

For high-demand fixtures, such as the Jeddah Derby or matches against Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, official tickets often sell out within minutes. In these cases, you may want to look to secondary ticket retailers. Platforms such as SeatPick and Ticombo offer a reliable way to secure seats for sold-out games, allowing you to witness the Saudi football fever live.

How much are King Abdullah Sports City tickets?

Ticket prices at the "Shining Jewel" vary significantly depending on the profile of the match, the seating category, and the demand on the secondary market.

General Admission tickets: For standard Saudi Pro League matches, prices typically start around SAR 30 to SAR 100 (approx. £6 - £20 / $8 - $26) for behind-the-goal or upper-tier seating.

Category 1 seating along the sidelines usually ranges from to . VIP & Hospitality: For those seeking a luxury experience, VIP boxes and Silver/Gold lounges can range from SAR 1,500 to over SAR 5,000, depending on the fixture and catering inclusions.

Always check multiple platforms to compare prices and ensure you're getting the best possible view for your budget.

How can I get Saudi Pro League tickets in Jeddah?

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab.

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday), and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

Since tickets for top-tier Saudi Pro League matches are in high demand, your best bet for securing a seat is through reputable secondary ticket marketplaces such as SeatPick and Ticombo.

What to know about King Abdullah Sports City?

Located approximately 30 kilometers north of Jeddah's city center, opened in 2014, the "Shining Jewel" is famous for its striking exterior and its intimate "kettle" design, which keeps the sound of the crowd trapped inside, creating one of the most intimidating atmospheres in Asian football.

The stadium has hosted monumental events, including the FIFA Club World Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Italian Supercoppa. With the Saudi Pro League now boasting some of the biggest names in world football, every matchday at KASC is a star-studded affair.

Fans visiting the stadium should note that Jeddah's weather can be humid, but the stadium is designed with state-of-the-art airflow systems to keep spectators comfortable. It is also a "dry" stadium, meaning no alcohol is served, in accordance with local laws.