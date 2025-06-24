Kevin De Bruyne held 'talks' with Liverpool after leaving Premier League rivals Manchester City before sealing Napoli transfer

Kevin De Bruyne reportedly held “brief discussions” with Liverpool after taking the decision to sever ties with Manchester City.

The Belgium international saw his contract at the Etihad Stadium run down to free agency after a decade of loyal service for the Premier League giants. He walked away without joining City at the FIFA Club World Cup.

At 33 years of age, De Bruyne has agreed to link up with Serie A title holders Napoli - allowing him to grace the Champions League again and prove to Pep Guardiola and City he can still compete at the very highest level.

De Bruyne had seen moves to the Saudi Pro League and MLS mooted before agreeing to remain in Europe. According to The Athletic, he even considered staying in England and joining the club he grew up supporting.

Fresh from seeing Liverpool capture the Premier League crown in 2024-25, “brief discussions” are said to have been held with those at Anfield. No deal was done, with a switch that would have stunned English football never really on the cards.

James Milner and Raheem Sterling remain the last two players to move between City and Liverpool, with the latter swapping Anfield for the Etihad while the former moved to Merseyside after enjoying five trophy-laden seasons in Manchester.