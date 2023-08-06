Keira Walsh injury boost for England ahead of Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with Nigeria

England have been boosted by the news that Keira Walsh could come into contention for their Women’s World Cup last-16 encounter with Nigeria.

Midfielder picked up knock against Denmark

Suffered no ligament damage

Has returned to full training & is in Wiegman's plans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona midfielder, who is the most expensive player in the women’s game following her 2022 transfer to Barcelona from Manchester City, had appeared to be in danger of seeing her tournament Down Under brought to a premature conclusion. Walsh suffered a knee injury during a group stage outing against Denmark, leading to her leaving the field in tears, but ligament damage was quickly ruled out. The 26-year-old has been eased back into training after being given the medical all clear, with there now a chance that she could figure in a knockout clash with Nigeria on Monday.

WHAT THEY SAID: England boss Sarina Wiegman told reporters when asked for another update on Walsh’s fitness: “She’s doing well. She started her rehab straight after we knew what was going on. She has been on the pitch training today, so now we will wait to see how she recovers and if she does well then she will be available for tomorrow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walsh was involved with the rest of the Lionesses squad on Sunday having previously been put through her paces in an individual training regime. She has suffered no setbacks in her recovery, meaning that she may miss no games of note at the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand.

WHAT NEXT? England will be delighted to have Walsh back at their disposal, with her ball winning ability and passing range from the middle of the park integral to their plans – with questions asked of how far the Lionesses, as reigning European champions, could expect to get in pursuit of a global crown when seeing a talismanic presence forced off on a stretcher and onto a pair of crutches.