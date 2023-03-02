‘He will get there’ – Jurgen Klopp backing Darwin Nunez to be a ‘proper threat’ for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp sees Darwin Nunez as a “handful and a proper threat” for Liverpool, with the Uruguayan striker still finding his feet in England.

Uruguayan striker signed in 2022

Has missed big chances at times

Manager has complete faith in him

WHAT HAPPENED? A £64 million ($77m) transfer took the South American frontman to Anfield from Benfica during the summer of 2022. Big things were expected of him on Merseyside, but a number of missed chances have seen questions asked of his contribution to the collective cause. Nunez has been unfortunate at times, with VAR preventing him from adding to a 12-goal haul, and Klopp is happy with the progress a rough diamond has made as Liverpool continue polishing him up into the finished article.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters after seeing Nunez put in another lively display during a 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves – with a well-taken effort from the 23-year-old being ruled out for a foul by Diogo Jota in the build up: “He is really getting there. Everybody can see. He’s just a handful and a proper threat. The goal he ‘scored’ was a super reaction and a super finish. The runs he had, one again down the line and in the end the cross doesn’t arrive, but pretty similar to the Everton goal. Using his speed in both directions, offensively and defensively, it’s really good. He’s still a young boy. Everybody can see he will get there, no doubt about that. But for us he’s already super important.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez has never hidden away from his critics and continues to cause chaos each and every time that he takes to the field, with the expectation being that he will become a serious threat to opposition defences once fully adjusted to life in the Premier League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool, who are up to sixth in the Premier League table and only six points adrift of the top four, will be back in action on Sunday when playing host to old adversaries Manchester United.