'My legs were shaking' - Bellingham left stunned as Real Madrid fans sing 'Hey Jude' after late winner

Jude Bellingham continued his phenomenal start to life at Real Madrid with another winner in a 2-1 victory over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham enjoyed his first appearance for Madrid at the Bernabeu on Saturday, scoring a stoppage-time winner to seal a 2-1 win against Getafe in La Liga. The goal means Bellingham now has five goals in his first four La Liga games for Los Blancos and already has the club's fans singing his name.

WHAT THEY SAID: "At the moment of the goal was the loudest I have ever heard on a football field," he told the club's media. "When they sang 'Hey Jude' at the end, I got goosebumps. I just wanted to turn and stand still and listen to it while my legs were shaking."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid invested heavily in Bellingham over the summer but he has wasted no time in starting to pay off his hefty transfer fee. His goals have ensured it's been a strong start to the season by Carlo Ancelotti's side despite seeing Karim Benzema depart in the summer and Vinicius Junior sidelined through injury. Madrid have now won their first four games in successive seasons for just the second time in their history.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham is now due to link up with the England squad for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine followed up by a friendly with Scotland.