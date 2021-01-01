Jorginho feels 'underappreciated' at Chelsea as midfielder hits back at critics

The Italy international is aware that his value to the collective cause continues to be questioned, but he is happy with his contribution

Jorginho is aware that "a lot of criticism" has come his way across three seasons at Chelsea and admits to feeling "underappreciated" as his numbers are better than many give him credit for.

The Brazil-born Italy international is, as a holding midfielder, not one to steal the headlines with displays of match-winning brilliance, with his game all about ticking things over and allowing others to shine.

Those qualities can sail under the radar at times, with the 29-year-old happy with his contribution to the collective cause regardless of what others may think.

What has been said?

Quizzed by the Daily Mail on whether his time at Stamford Bridge has been something of a rollercoaster, Jorginho said: "Ups and downs? You need to look at the numbers and the numbers are not like that.

"I received a lot of criticism and I can accept that. Everybody has an opinion and I don’t always agree but I can respect it.

"It motivates me to work harder and do better and keep proving they are wrong. Sometimes I do feel unappreciated but I don’t get disappointed. This is a great moment for me — a great moment for the team — but we can’t get too comfortable. We must be humble and keep pushing."

The bigger picture

Jorginho has taken in 33 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season and is now past 130 for the club in total.

He has started 10 of the 12 Premier League fixtures that Thomas Tuchel has taken charge of, with positive progress being made under the German.

The Blues are preparing for an FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City on Saturday, while also making their way to the last four of the Champions League and remaining in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

"He has definitely made a big impact," Jorginho added on the influence of Tuchel since he was appointed as successor to Frank Lampard in January.

"Straight away, he understood what he had to work with and how to get the best from us. He understood what to say and what to expect from the players."

