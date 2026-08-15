Joey Veerman is very open about a possible top transfer to Dortmund

Joey Veerman is desperate for a move to Borussia Dortmund. After the 1-2 win over Excelsior, the PSV midfielder told ESPN he is aware of the talk over interest from Germany and described Dortmund as a great option. "They need to get a move on if they want me that badly."

Back in PSV's starting XI on Saturday evening, the 27-year-old Veerman instantly showed his quality with the through ball that eventually led to Ruben van Bommel's opener. Afterwards, most of the attention centred on his future, with links to Dortmund growing more concrete.

When asked what the interest from the German giants does to him, Veerman did not need long to think. "It is of course a fantastic club. I'm just waiting to see what happens," said the midfielder, who was then asked about the status of the possible transfer. "You do hear certain things, of course, but in any case it's not yet the case that I'm playing football there."

Earlier, Veerman had made it clear that he does not necessarily see a move to England as his ideal next step and has never hidden his preference for Spain and Italy. Dortmund could change that. "If it comes to that, this would of course be a great option for me. It's actually something I've been waiting for for years."

Leaving Eindhoven would bring an extremely successful spell for Veerman to an end. The midfielder has played for PSV since January 2022 and looks back on his years at the Philips Stadion with great pleasure. "I've had five very nice years. Let me think: I think I've won eight trophies. It has definitely been a fantastic time and I'm hugely enjoying myself here."

That was visible on the pitch on Saturday too, according to Veerman. Even so, he made no attempt to hide his ambition to take the next step. "I think you could also see on the pitch today that I'm enjoying myself here. But I've never made any secret of the fact that I want to make a nice move one day."

The next few days could be decisive for Veerman's future. According to earlier reports, he can leave until 20 August for around twenty million euros thanks to a clause in his contract. Borussia Dortmund are becoming increasingly convinced about signing him, while Veerman himself is clearly leaving the door open: "We'll have to wait and see what happens in the final week. There's actually not that much I can say about it."