ISL 2020-21: Thangboi Singto - Hyderabad FC can exploit ATK Mohun Bagan's weaknesses

The Hyderabad FC assistant feels his side needs to start scoring more goals...

Hyderabad FC have a tough task ahead of them as they gear up to take on in an (ISL) tie at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, on Friday evening.

They picked a 1-1 draw against in their last game which also saw head coach Manolo Marquez get sent off for allegedly stepping on the field of play. ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to, incidentally, Jamshedpur.

Hyderabad assistant coach Thangboi Singto feels that the nine-day break has helped in his side recover and refresh themselves.

"The recovery has been good but the season is very long. We (still) have a lot of injuries like a lot of other teams. Most importantly, we had to work not only on the physical side (fitness) but to keep the players mentally sharp as well and the team is ready for tomorrow," he said.

Hyderabad have conceded just once in three games but have scored only twice so far. ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, have conceded just two goals in four games with both of them coming in the loss to Jamshedpur.

'It's true that we have been doing well defensively. But we have to score more goals - that is the target. "ATK [Mohun Bagan] is going to be difficult because they got top foriegn and Indian players but we have to focus on ourselves. ATK [Mohun Bagan] is always going to be tough for all the teams because they have the depth and strength in every department but what's most important for us is to look at what we can do better."

Singto feels that the Kolkata-based team does have a few weaknesses which his side can exploit.

"I think, by now, it's more clear about teams' strengths and weaknesses. There are not much weaknesses in ATK [Mohun Bagan] but we have plans where their weaknesses can be exposed. We want our players to give their 100 hundred percent. When you give your best, the result follows," Singto stated.

The former coach heaped praise on the Indian players' potential at Hyderabad who have been doing well despite the absence of foreigners such as Luis Sastre, Joel Chianese and Fran Sandaza who are all injured. Striker Aridane Santana is also expected to miss the next fixture.

"Some of our youngsters have really done well and we have some talented youngsters who are still waiting to make their mark. Of course, we will miss players like Aridane [against ATK Mohun Bagan] but as footballers you wait for your chance and show what you got when you're given a go. Whoever plays tomorrow, will give their best," he concluded.