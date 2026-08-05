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Iraq decides its coach's fate after World Cup failure

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The Iraqi federation prefers technical stability before the Asian Cup

The Iraqi Football Association have settled Graham Arnold's future. The Australian will stay on as coach of the Lions of Mesopotamia after agreeing a seven-month contract extension, keeping him at the helm for the upcoming Gulf Cup and Asian Cup.

Mohammed Nasser, the association's second deputy chairman, told the Iraqi News Agency on Wednesday that the federation had pushed for a four-year deal. Arnold, though, initially wanted just one year. After a series of negotiations, the two parties eventually landed on a seven-month extension to match the schedule of upcoming competitions.

Both sides have signed in principle, according to Nasser, with the administrative procedures now being completed. An official signing ceremony will take place in Baghdad in the coming period.

Penalty clauses form part of the agreement, protecting the rights of both parties. Nasser stressed the association was keen to draft the contract in a way that guarantees the rights of the technical staff and the federation alike.

On the money, the Iraqi official gave nothing away. He explained the financial details remain within the privacy of the agreement between the two sides.

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The renewal comes despite Iraq's exit from the first round of the 2026 World Cup, a move that reflects the association's commitment to Arnold for a phase taking in both the Gulf Cup and the Asian Cup of Nations.

Morocco's Walid Regragui had been linked with the job in previous press reports, but those rumours ended once the Iraqi Association struck their deal with Arnold.

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