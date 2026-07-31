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Premier League
team-logoIpswich Town
Portman Road
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Book Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Ipswich Town vs Sunderland tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League
Ipswich Town
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Here's how you can book tickets to Ipswich's home and season opener

Ipswich Town have bounced straight back to the promise land of the Premier League at the first time of asking. This time, they'll be hoping for a longer stay and they get their 2026/27 campaign underway against Sunderland at Portman Road on Saturday, August 22.

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland TicketsBook now

The highly successful Kieran McKenna era at Ipswich may be over, but Gary O'Neil will be aiming to pick up where the Northern Irishman left off. The Tractor Boys ended last season on a high, finishing second and claiming an automatic promotion spot, following a five-match unbeaten run.

If Ipswich can mirror Sunderland's performance during the last campaign, they'll be more than satisfied. The Black Cats surpassed all expectations on their return to the Premier League, finishing seventh and securing a UEFA Europa League spot.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ipswich Town vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Premier League fixture?

Ipswich Town host Sunderland at Portman Road in Ipswich, with an 3pm (BST) kick-off scheduled.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
Portman Road

How to buy Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland TicketsBook now

How much do Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

IPS

IPS - Form

CHA
W1-2
WBA
D0-0
SOU
D2-2
QPR
W3-0
OSA
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUN

SUN - Form

EVE
W1-3
CHE
W2-1
YOR
W1-5
LIV
L4-2
LEE
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Ipswich TownDrawSunderland
2
1
2
Championship
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Championship
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
League One
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
League One
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
League One
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Probable lineups

Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Formation
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN

Manager

  • G. O'Neil

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
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2
ArsenalArsenalARS
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3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
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4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
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5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
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Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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