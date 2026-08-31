Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Premier League preview: Reds continue to leak goals

Premier League - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool kicks off on 4 September 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool promises goals

Tractor Boys are here to entertain

Newcomers Ipswich Town's matches have already been worth the entrance fees. Their two outings so far have produced 10 goals after a 2-1 win over Sunderland and a 5-2 defeat at Old Trafford against Man United. Attack might not be their best form of defence, but don't expect the Tractor Boys to back down when the mighty Liverpool visit Portman Road. Abdul Fatawu has been one of the standout creative forces for Gary O'Neil's men, creating three chances so far and claiming an assist. Julio Enciso has assisted in both Premier League games so far.

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A lack of clean sheets for Liverpool will be a concern

New Liverpool boss Ander Iraola will want to tighten things up at the back after seeing his side concede four times in their two outings so far. Liverpool drew 2-2 at Newcastle and then produced the same scoreline against Nottingham Forest at Anfield at the weekend. Liverpool's ability to score late goals to salvage a point in both games will be a crumb of comfort for Iraola, who watched his countryman Victor Munoz score his first goal for the club against Forest.

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Key stats & injury news

Only Chelsea (12) and Brighton (11) have produced a higher tally of total goals than the 10 produced in Ipswich's matches.

Dating back to last season, Liverpool are without a clean sheet in their last eight Premier League matches.

Liverpool have conceded 15 goals in their last eight EPL encounters.

Liverpool's long-term injury absentees are Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley.

Likely XIs

Ipswich (4231): Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn.

Liverpool (4231): Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Munoz; Isak.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil is without Azor Matusiwa, Jack Taylor, and Jaden Philogene-Bidace through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side, and O'Neil has not confirmed a probable starting lineup. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Andoni Iraola faces a lengthy absentee list on the Liverpool side. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, Stefan Bajcetic, and Giovanni Leoni are all ruled out through injury. No suspensions are in effect, and Liverpool have not yet confirmed their projected XI.

Form

Ipswich head into this match with three wins and one defeat from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on August 30, a result that ended a run of three consecutive victories. Prior to that defeat, O'Neil's side beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup and Sunderland 2-1 in the league. Their last five matches also included a 4-2 win away at Union Berlin and a 3-0 friendly victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Liverpool have taken one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on August 29. Iraola's side also drew 2-2 at Newcastle United in their league opener and beat Como 2-0 in a pre-season friendly, though they also lost 2-3 to Monaco and drew 0-0 with Como in earlier warm-up games. Liverpool have scored six goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on January 25, 2025, when Liverpool beat Ipswich Town 4-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Before that, Ipswich hosted Liverpool at Portman Road on August 17, 2024, with Liverpool winning 2-0. Across the last five recorded meetings, Liverpool hold a clear advantage, winning three times to Ipswich's none, with two draws, and conceding just once across the two most recent Premier League encounters.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town are currently in 12th place, with Liverpool one position below them in 13th.