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Premier League
team-logoIpswich Town
Portman Road
team-logoLiverpool
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James Freemantle

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Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Premier League preview: Reds continue to leak goals

TV Guide & Streaming
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
Premier League
V. Munoz
D. Szoboszlai

Comprehensive match preview of Ipswich vs Liverpool in the Premier League under the Friday night lights. We talk tactics, team news and more.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
Portman Road

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool kicks off on 4 September 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool promises goals

Tractor Boys are here to entertain

Newcomers Ipswich Town's matches have already been worth the entrance fees. Their two outings so far have produced 10 goals after a 2-1 win over Sunderland and a 5-2 defeat at Old Trafford against Man United. Attack might not be their best form of defence, but don't expect the Tractor Boys to back down when the mighty Liverpool visit Portman Road. Abdul Fatawu has been one of the standout creative forces for Gary O'Neil's men, creating three chances so far and claiming an assist. Julio Enciso has assisted in both Premier League games so far.

Manchester United v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

A lack of clean sheets for Liverpool will be a concern

New Liverpool boss Ander Iraola will want to tighten things up at the back after seeing his side concede four times in their two outings so far. Liverpool drew 2-2 at Newcastle and then produced the same scoreline against Nottingham Forest at Anfield at the weekend. Liverpool's ability to score late goals to salvage a point in both games will be a crumb of comfort for Iraola, who watched his countryman Victor Munoz score his first goal for the club against Forest.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-NOTTINGHAM FORESTGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Only Chelsea (12) and Brighton (11) have produced a higher tally of total goals than the 10 produced in Ipswich's matches.
  • Dating back to last season, Liverpool are without a clean sheet in their last eight Premier League matches.
  • Liverpool have conceded 15 goals in their last eight EPL encounters.
  • Liverpool's long-term injury absentees are Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley.

Likely XIs

Ipswich (4231): Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn.

Liverpool (4231): Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Munoz; Isak.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Probable lineups

Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV

Manager

  • G. O'Neil

Gary O'Neil is without Azor Matusiwa, Jack Taylor, and Jaden Philogene-Bidace through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side, and O'Neil has not confirmed a probable starting lineup. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Andoni Iraola faces a lengthy absentee list on the Liverpool side. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, Stefan Bajcetic, and Giovanni Leoni are all ruled out through injury. No suspensions are in effect, and Liverpool have not yet confirmed their projected XI.

Form

IPS

IPS - Form

RAY
W3-0
FCU
W2-4
SUN
W2-1
LEI
W3-1
MUN
L5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LIV

LIV - Form

ASM
L2-3
COM
D0-0
COM
W2-0
NEW
D2-2
NFO
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Ipswich head into this match with three wins and one defeat from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on August 30, a result that ended a run of three consecutive victories. Prior to that defeat, O'Neil's side beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup and Sunderland 2-1 in the league. Their last five matches also included a 4-2 win away at Union Berlin and a 3-0 friendly victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Liverpool have taken one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on August 29. Iraola's side also drew 2-2 at Newcastle United in their league opener and beat Como 2-0 in a pre-season friendly, though they also lost 2-3 to Monaco and drew 0-0 with Como in earlier warm-up games. Liverpool have scored six goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Ipswich TownDrawLiverpool
0
0
5
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
5
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
6
FT
1Goals Scored17
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on January 25, 2025, when Liverpool beat Ipswich Town 4-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Before that, Ipswich hosted Liverpool at Portman Road on August 17, 2024, with Liverpool winning 2-0. Across the last five recorded meetings, Liverpool hold a clear advantage, winning three times to Ipswich's none, with two draws, and conceding just once across the two most recent Premier League encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
3
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
5
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
6
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
8
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
10
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
11
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
210146-23
L
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
20204402
D
D
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town are currently in 12th place, with Liverpool one position below them in 13th.

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