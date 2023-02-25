Inter Miami vs Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the MLS fixture between Inter Miami and Montreal in the United States of America, United Kingdom and India.

Inter Miami will take on Montreal in an MLS fixture on Sunday at the DRV PNK Stadium.



Phil Neville's Inter Miami played six friendly matches ahead of the new season, where they lost thrice, drew twice, and registered just one win, against FIU Panthers.

Meanwhile, CF Montreal remained unbeaten in their friendly matches, winning in four out of the six they played.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Inter Miami vs Montreal date & kick-off time

Game: Inter Miami vs Montreal Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am GMT / 6:00 am IST (Feb 26) Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Montreal on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV

Inter Miami team news and squad

Orlando City will miss the service of Corentin Jean in their opening match as he is out with a knee injury.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Mabika, Lowe, McVey; Mota, Gregore, Pozuelo; Taylor, Campana, Lassiter

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman, Santos Defenders Yedlin, McVey, Mabika, Sailor, Neville, Fray, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri Midfielders Mota, Duke, Ulloa, Taylor, Pizarro, Gregore, Azcona, Cremaschi, Valencia Forwards Campana, Lassiter, LaCava, Martinez, Robinson, Stefanelli, Borgelin

Montreal team news and squad

Hernan Losada have no injury concern ahead of their season opener against Inter Miami. New signing Aaron Herrera is likely to make his debut on the right wing.

Montreal possible XI: Pantemis; Waterman, Camacho, Miller; Piette, Wanyama, Herrera, Lappalainen; Rea, Hamdi; Kamara

