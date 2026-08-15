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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

In order to return: Inzaghi sets a single condition on Theo Hernandez's table

Al-Raed vs Al Hilal
Al-Raed
Al Hilal
King Cup
S. Inzaghi
T. Hernandez
Saudi Arabia
Italy
France

The French full-back missed Al-Hilal's opening matches in the Roshn League.

Simone Inzaghi has set a single condition for French full-back Theo Hernandez to return to action in the coming weeks.

Al-Hilal face Al-Raed, of the Saudi Yelo League (First Division), on Monday in the round of 32 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", Inzaghi is considering recalling Hernandez for that match, but only if the Frenchman passes the physical measurements he is due to undergo.

Hernandez sat out yesterday's 4-2 win over Al-Faisaly at Kingdom Arena, in the opening round of the Saudi Roshn League, with Muteb Al-Harbi coming in for him.

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King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Quizzed on the absence, the Italian explained that Hernandez had returned to training late following his involvement with France at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Hernandez was one of Inzaghi's most trusted players last season. He helped Al-Hilal win the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup after arriving from Milan last summer.

Al-Hilal's players rest today, Saturday, before returning to training on Sunday to prepare for the Al-Anwar clash in the King's Cup.

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