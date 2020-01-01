Ighalo handed first Manchester United start against Club Brugge

The ex-Watford man will get his first run out from the start as the Red Devils look to brush aside the Belgians to progress in the Europa League

Odion Ighalo has been handed his first start for as the Red Devils take on at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men need a win or a scoreless draw to earn a place in the Last 16 round.

The first leg in ended 1-1 with the English team relying on Anthony Martial to cancel out Emmanuel Dennis’s opener.

Following his shock loan move from the Chinese Super League, the ex- international has appeared in three games for United - all as a substitute.

✌️ Our January reinforcements start together for the first time 🔴#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/0GLHBLNxXX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2020

“He is focused and of course he is looking forward to this. So, let’s play well and create chances for him and go through,” said Solskjaer during a post-match interview.