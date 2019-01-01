‘If we need something, we need to act’ - Pochettino readying Spurs for January signings

The north London side have endured a difficult start to the campaign, winning just three of their nine league games so far

Mauricio Pochettino says must be prepared for the January transfer window, but remains confident in his current group of players.

Despite only recently admitting that he expects little movement in or out of the club at the beginning of next year, the Spurs boss is hopeful that they will be ready to sign players if and when the time comes.

The Argentine has been open about his feelings towards the club’s approach to the transfer window in the past, but refused to be drawn into any talk surrounding their attitude to the upcoming January window.

“We are not going to get any benefit to talk about January, it is too far away, we have got a lot of games to play,” said Pochettino after Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with .

“That is the structure of the club that is working and thinking and they need to be ready if we need to do something, if not we keep going, but I am happy with the squad, I am happy with the players.

“Like always, what is going to happen in January I cannot guess today, what happens will happen. We need to take the responsibility.

“But if we win all of the games why will we need to do anything? But if we need something we need to act. But we need to act and stay calm.”

Spurs sit seventh in the Premier League table after three wins, three draws and three losses, and have just one victory in their last seven games in all competitions.

A 2-2 draw at Olympiacos and 7-2 defeat at home to have also condemned them to a winless run in Europe, with a game against second-placed Red Star up next on Tuesday night.

An unsettling summer has seen much of the talk at Spurs involve the future of the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld, but their manager has encouraged his players to remain as one.

“It is not the moment to talk [about transfers], when the time arrives we are going to take that decision in one way or another.

“Now is the time to stay all together, all of the squad, with the staff and the fans and try and change the atmosphere.”