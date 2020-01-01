'I didn't have any options' - Taye Taiwo explains his role in Aguero's title-winning goal for Man City vs QPR

The Nigerian defender has been widely criticised for not stopping Aguero from scoring a late goal that secured City's title triumph eight years ago

Former defender Taye Taiwo claimed Sergio Aguero's close control allowed the star to beat him, after watching the final match of the 2011-12 Premier League season 'maybe more than a hundred times'.

QPR were on the verge of avoiding relegation with a 2-1 lead until Edin Dzeko and Aguero's last-minute goals turned the game around for Man City to win the league title.

Taiwo has been widely criticised for his defensive role in the build-up to the match-winning goal and he has now explained how Aguero left him without any options.

"I have watched the full game many times, maybe more than a hundred times," he told ESPN.

"If you watch the video, I committed to the right side. Mario Balotelli was there, and the ball hit him; he managed to get it to at Aguero's feet.

"So when [Aguerro] controlled the ball, I didn't have any options. If I stand in front of him one vs. one, I know he won't go on the weaker side.

"So I just tried to stretch my leg and block him, but he hit the ball really well."

The Nigerian defender was on a six-month loan at QPR in the second half of the 2011-12 season after finding it difficult to break into Massimiliano Allegri's team at .

On his return to that summer, Taiwo said he was mocked by his former coach and teammates who joked about him receiving a bribe from Man City.

"When I got back to Milan, my coach and teammates had a good laugh on me," the Nigerian left-back continued.

"My coach said 'where is the money those people gave you, you should come and give me a little bit'. I said 'what money?'. And we laughed about it.

"He said: 'Because with the strength and talent you have, you could have taken that ball from him so maybe the [City owners] gave you money, that is why'.

"And that is how we joked about it."