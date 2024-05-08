Does Harry Kane have a big-game problem? Bayern Munich star's past failures suggest he could go missing once more in crucial Champions League semi-final

The England captain has never quite been at his best when everything is on the line for neither club nor country

Depending on how much you subscribe to the idea of a 'clutch' gene, there is certainly something missing from Harry Kane's game. The England forward, for all of his undeniable brilliance, has rarely shown up on the most grand of stages. He has, in fact, been rendered mostly anonymous when trophies are on the line.

There are, of course, good reasons for this. Kane has so often been the fulcrum of the teams he plays in, and thus to stop Kane is to stop whichever side he represents. That is perhaps why so much of the criticism directed his way is unfair. There is a blueprint that many opposing coaches employ: keep Kane quiet, and you have a pretty good chance at winning.

Still, there is also something to be said for showing up when it really matters, and a look at Kane's previou big games shows that the striker has failed to deliver in vital moments. Whether it be squandered chances or missed penalties, there have certainly been some big-game blips for England's captain.

Therefore, ahead of the second leg of Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday, those demons - to the extent that they exist - need to be exorcised.