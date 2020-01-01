'I am naturally relieved' – West Brom’s Leko reacts to FA ban on Casilla for racial abuse

The Spaniard was slapped with an eight-game ban for racially abusing the Anglo-Congolese youngster during a Championship game

West Bromwich Albion’s Jonathan Leko is comforted following the FA's lengthy ban on goalkeeper Kiko Casilla for racially abusing him during a Championship match.

While on loan at Charlton, Leko was racially abused by the Spaniard during a league game against Leeds United on September 28 at the Valleys – an act which breached FA Rule 32.

However, after six months, the independent Regulatory Commission reached its verdict of banning Casilla for eight games. A decision the FA claimed was verified “to a degree well above the requisite standard.”

In a statement released on the Baggies’ website, the Anglo-Congolese is pleased with the verdict although, he expressed his displeasure on the lengthy decision-making time.

“I am naturally relieved that the process is now complete and the FA has upheld what I have always known to be true – that I was racially abused by Kiko Casilla in a manner which shocked me and still angers and upsets me to this day,” Leko wrote in a statement on the West Brom website.

“I have been disappointed with the amount of time it has taken to reach this point. Knowing what occurred in the game that day, it has been difficult to watch Kiko Casilla continue to play for such a lengthy period as if nothing had happened.

“I would urge the game’s governing bodies to look into their own processes when such incidents are reported. It was 22 weeks between the incident and the hearing during which I had minimal contact from the PFA, of which I am a member, and no contact in the way of support from leading anti-racism bodies such as ‘Kick It Out’ and ‘Show Racism The Red Card’. Some support or guidance would have been very welcome.”

He added: “By bringing the incident to the referee’s attention immediately, I was only doing what I have been educated to do throughout my career. But I found the hearing, at which I was made to feel I had done something wrong, extremely stressful.

“It made me question whether I would be prepared to go through it all again were I on the receiving end of similar abuse in the future. I certainly would think twice about how to advise another player placed in the same situation.

“From the outset, all I have done is report something that had to be challenged and exposed for what it is – racial abuse. I now want to put the episode behind me and concentrate on recovering from my injury to be ready for next season.”

The 20-year-old remains out of action as he continues to recover from his ACL knee surgery.