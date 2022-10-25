Mats Hummels joked about his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham after winning the man of the match award against Manchester City.

Dortmund hold Man City

Haaland fails to score

Hummels the pick of the bunch

WHAT HAPPENED? Hummels picked up the man of the match award for his performance for Dortmund in Tuesday's goalless draw with Manchester City in the Champions League. The centre-back was posing for a photograph with his trophy when he was congratulated by Bellingham and responded with a joke.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has regularly stolen the headlines for Dortmund this season but it was the turn of Hummels on Tuesday night. The defender put in a masterful performance against City and kept goal machine Erling Haaland quiet on his return to his former club.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? The Bundesliga side return to league action on Saturday away at Eintracht Frankfurt.