South Africa are set to take on five-time AFCON champions Cameroon in what promises to be a tense and highly tactical battle with a quarter-final spot at stake. The epic Round of 16 clash between Bafana Bafana and the Indomitable Lions will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat today.

Hugo Broos will be coming up against his former team in Cameroon, whom he led to the AFCON title back in 2017, which was their fifth overall. His Bafana team have been improving steadily since he took over; however, their performances in the ongoing edition have not been fully convincing.

South Africa qualified as runners-up in Group B with 6 points, winning two games and losing one against Egypt, thanks to a dubious penalty scored by Mohamed Salah. In their last group game, Bafana produced a spirited performance to come out victorious in a thrilling match against neighbours Zimbabwe. Broos will once again pin his hopes on key players Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis, who have driven South Africa’s attacking threat, scoring multiple goals.

Cameroon, meanwhile, finished second in Group F, maintaining an unbeaten record to reach the knockout stage, where they now hope to kick on. Coach David Pagou’s side are seeking to build momentum and break a pattern of past Round of 16 exits, having fallen at this stage in two of their last three tournaments. Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo will continue to be Cameroon’s standout attacking threat, though he’s under pressure to spark more goals at this stage.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of South Africa vs Cameroon, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 🇬🇧 UK 4seven 🇨🇦 Canada beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada 🇦🇺 Australia beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect 🌍 South / Sub-Saharan Africa MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SABC Plus, SABC 2, SA FM 🇦🇪 UAE beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia 🇮🇳 India Bet365

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

South Africa vs Cameroon kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Al Barid

Today's game between South Africa and Cameroon will kick off at 2 pm ET and 7 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings