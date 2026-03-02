Real Madrid are keen to get their title charge back on track when they face a Getafe side they usually get the better of in LaLiga meetings.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid vs Getafe as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Real Madrid vs Getafe kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Getafe will kick off on 2 Mar 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Osasuna last weekend damaged their LaLiga title ambitions, but they recovered well to besat Bewnfica and and advance to the Champions League round of 16, where they'll face Manchester City. Los Blancos sit a point behind leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona. At the Bernabeu, they've won their last seven competitive matches, scoring 23 times in that sequence.

Getafe’s four-match unbeaten run in LaLiga was snapped by Sevilla last time out, but their form on the road remains solid, unbeaten in three away league games. They'll need to be at their best, however, to come away from their near neighbours with anything.

Key stats & injury news

Kylian Mbappé missed Madrid’s win over Benfica with a knee issue, and defender Raúl Asencio was stretchered off. Getafe skipper Djené is suspended, while Abdel Aqbar picked up an injury during the Sevilla defeat.

Arda Güler made his 100th Madrid appearance against Benfica and has seven league assists this term.

Real Madrid have won 18 of their last 20 league fixtures at the Bernabeu.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

