This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoBrighton
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
James Freemantle

Can Manchester City get over a disappointing result against Chelsea when they meet Brighton in the Premier League? Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City must dust itself off after a late disappointment against Chelsea. They'll fancy their chances against a Brighton side with only one point from their last three Premier League away games.   

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester City vs Brighton, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaDAZN Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Manchester City vs Brighton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brighton will kick off on 7 Jan 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT. 

Match context

Manchester City let two points slip last time out after Enzo Fernández's late equaliser for Chelsea. It leaves Pep Guardiola's side six points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. 

Brighton's mood would have improved after a 2-0 win over Burnley, snapping a six-match winless streak in the league. 

Amazingly, the Seagulls are unbeaten across their last three EPL meetings with City, but City are unbeaten in all of their 15 EPL home games against these opponents.

City's damaging draw with Chelsea came at a further cost with serious injuries to defenders Josko Gvardiol and lynchpin Ruben Dias. John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Savinho are also all sidelined, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are still away at AFCON. 

For the Seagulls, Carlos Baleba (AFCON), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are still out, but exciting winger Yankuba Minteh could return here.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Brighton Probable lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-3-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBHA
25
G. Donnarumma
33
N. O'Reilly
27
M. Nunes
45
A. Khusanov
6
N. Ake
10
R. Cherki
16
Rodri
47
P. Foden
4
T. Reijnders
20
B. Silva
9
Erling Haaland
1
B. Verbruggen
6
J. van Hecke
34
J. Veltman
5
L. Dunk
24
F. Kadioglu
22
K. Mitoma
13
J. Hinshelwood
10
G. Rutter
26
Y. Ayari
25
D. Gomez
18
D. Welbeck

4-2-3-1

BHAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

BHA

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

10

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0