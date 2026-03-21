Both Ipswich and Millwall are chasing automatic Premier League promotion, making this an intriguing clash in the Championship as we reach the business end.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Ipswich vs Millwall as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Ipswich vs Millwall with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ipswich vs Millwall kick-off time

Championship - Championship Portman Road

Ipswich vs Millwall will kick off on 21 Mar 2026 at 08:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

Match preview

Portman Road is the venue for Ipswich vs Millwall, arguably the biggest fixture so far this season for both Championship sides. These two teams sit in third and fourth position in the Championship table, level on points and trailing second-placed Middlesbrough by just two points.

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Ipswich are one of just two teams - the other being Southampton - who have avoided defeat in their last six Championship fixtures, recording four wins in that sequence.

Since defeat at Coventry on January 20th, Millwall have picked up a head of steam, winning four away matches on the bounce, namely against Wrexham, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Hull. However, some of that momentum was halted by a shock home defeat to Blackburn.

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Key stats & injury news

Ipswich have only suffered one defeat in home matches this term, against Charlton on 21 October.

As well as Leif Davis and Cedric Kipre serving suspensions, Ipswich could also be missing Wes Burns.

With Zak Sturge banned and Alfie Doughty injured, Joe Bryan should start for Millwall at left-back.

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Team news & squads

Ipswich vs Millwall Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager K. McKenna Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Neil

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: