The 255th Derby d'Italia sees title-chasing Inter face a resurgent Juventus side at the San Siro.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter vs Juventus, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Inter vs Juventus kick-off time

Inter vs Juventus kicks off on 14 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

After losing against Arsenal in the Champions League, Inter have won five games on the bounce across all competitions and are unbeaten in 12 in Serie A. Christian Chivu's men hold an eight-point lead over Milan in the title race, although their major city rivals do have a game in hand.

Strangely, however, the Nerazzurri have claimed just a single point from direct encounters with Italy’s top four this term, including a 4-3 defeat to Juve. That's now just one win in seven Serie A H2Hs for Inter.

Juventus are back in the top four, but their away form raises cause for concern. They lost two of the last four away games in Cagliari, Parma, Monaco and Bergamo, failing to score in three of those, including a Coppa Italia exit to Atalanta.

Injury news, key stats

Inter midfielders Nicolò Barella and Hakan Çalhanoğlu returned to training this week, while Juve winger Francisco Conceição missed the Lazio game and is a doubt. Dusan Vlahovic is definitely out for the visitors.

No side has kept more clean sheets than Inter’s 13 in Serie A this season.

Federico DiMarco has two goals and six assists in his last four matches for Inter, with 11 assists in total this term.

