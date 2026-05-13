How to buy Tunisia vs Netherlands tickets: World Cup ticket prices, GEHA Field at Arrowhead information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 matches sees Tunisia take on the Netherlands at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 25.

With the Netherlands consistently among the tournament favourites and Tunisia aiming to make another statement on football’s biggest stage, ticket demand is expected to rise rapidly as the tournament approaches.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Tunisia vs. Netherlands tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality packages, stadium information, and where fans can secure seats online before availability becomes limited.

When is Tunisia vs The Netherlands?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 25, 2026 - 20:00 Tunisia vs Netherlands GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets

Tunisia World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Venue & City Tickets June 14, 2026 Sweden vs Tunisia Estadio BBVA Monterrey, México Tickets June 20, 2026 Tunisia vs Japan Estadio BBVA Monterrey, México Tickets June 25, 2026 Tunisia vs Netherlands GEHA Field at Arrowhead, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets

Netherlands World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Match Venue & City Status June 14, 2026 Netherlands vs Japan AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), TX Tickets June 20, 2026 Netherlands vs Sweden NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Tickets June 25, 2026 Tunisia vs Netherlands GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Tickets

How can I get Tunisia vs Netherlands tickets?

There are several ways supporters can secure tickets for Tunisia vs. the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA ticket sales: FIFA continues to release ticket inventory in phases, including lottery sales and final first-come, first-served windows.

FIFA continues to release ticket inventory in phases, including lottery sales and final first-come, first-served windows. FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly through FIFA’s official resale marketplace.

Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly through FIFA’s official resale marketplace. Secondary marketplaces: Platforms such as StubHub remain an alternative way to secure tickets for sold-out World Cup fixtures.

Platforms such as StubHub remain an alternative way to secure tickets for sold-out World Cup fixtures. Hospitality packages: Premium hospitality bundles include luxury seating, lounge access, fine dining, and exclusive matchday experiences.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be fully digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Fans are advised to purchase early to secure the lowest prices, particularly for matches involving major European nations like the Netherlands.

How much are Tunisia vs Netherlands tickets?

FIFA has introduced dynamic ticket pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning prices vary depending on seating category, demand, and tournament stage.

Group-stage matches remain the cheapest way to experience the World Cup live, although fixtures involving top-ranked nations like the Netherlands are expected to command strong demand on both official and resale platforms.

The cheapest Tunisia vs Netherlands tickets are currently expected to start from around $80 to $150, depending on seat location and ticket availability.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $420 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $300 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $220 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Fans searching for the lowest prices should monitor resale platforms regularly, as ticket prices can fluctuate significantly closer to matchday.

Everything you need to know about GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Tunisia vs Netherlands will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, one of the loudest and most iconic sports venues in the United States.

Primarily known as the home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, the stadium has built a global reputation for its electric atmosphere and passionate crowds.

Arrowhead Stadium is expected to host more than 70,000 supporters during FIFA World Cup matches, making it one of the premier venues selected for the 2026 tournament.

The atmosphere is expected to be particularly intense with Dutch supporters traditionally travelling in huge numbers for major tournaments, while Tunisia fans are also known for creating vibrant and passionate matchday scenes.