How have the Indian national team fared in cup finals?

Let us take a look at how the men's national team have fared in cup finals and medal matches...

The Indian national football team recently got back from Nepal after playing two friendly matches against the Gorkhalis picking up a draw and a win respectively. They will get back to action in the 2021 SAFF Championship which is scheduled from October 1 to 16 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

However, over the years, the Indian team has participated in several prestigious tournaments across the globe and has picked up several medals and silverware. From the Asian Games gold medal in 1951 to winning SAFF Championship for a record seven times, the Blue Tigers have won their share of silverware.

One of the highlights for India came in the LG Cup in 2002. India won their first major trophy since 1971 when they defeated Vietnam to title under the guidance of Stephen Constantine.

The last silverware that India won was the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 under the guidance of Stephen Constantine. India progressed to the final after topping the group stage with six points from three matches to face Kenya. In the title-decider, Constantine's troops defeated Kenya 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Sunil Chhetri.

India will get an opportunity to win their eighth SAFF Championship when they begin their campaign against Bangladesh on October 4. Before that let us take a look at their performance in cup finals and medal matches over the years.