Caleb Yirenkyi is on the verge of leaving FC Nordsjaelland for a historic fee, Tipsbladet knows. The Ghanaian is set to join Premier League newcomers Coventry City, who are smashing both their own incoming transfer record and the Danish Superliga's outgoing transfer record.

The 20-year-old Yirenkyi came through the renowned Right to Dream Academy, where Mohammed Kudus, Simon Adingra, Ernest Nuamah and Kamaldeen Sulemana also completed (part of) their development, among others.

He moved to Nordsjaelland in mid-2024 and signed a contract until mid-2030. The central midfielder quickly made a name for himself, became an important player and racked up 56 appearances (4 goals, 8 assists).

Nordsjaelland will receive a fixed transfer fee of €27 million (202.5 million Danish kroner), excluding €3 million (22.5 million kroner) in bonuses.

No Danish club has ever banked a guaranteed transfer fee of at least 200 million Danish kroner (approximately €26.75 million). Tipsbladet reports that the 'magic barrier' in Danish football has been broken.

Nuamah came close in 2023 when he left Nordsjaelland for RWDM for 187 guaranteed kroner, which had the same owner as Olympique Lyon (John Textor).

Wednesday will not bring a trip to Iceland for Yirenkyi, with Nordsjaelland facing Valur Reykjavik on Thursday in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Coventry are making history too. Never before have The Sky Blues paid so much money for a player. Numbers two to four on the list of most expensive signings, Carl Rushworth (Brighton, 25.7), Loum Tchaouna (Burnley, 23) and Aurèle Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt, 18), also arrived in this transfer window.

For Ghana, Yirenkyi made his debut on 28 May 2025 and has since become indispensable for The Black Stars. The right-footer has 15 caps and was also a regular at the World Cup. In the first group match, against Panama, he earned Ghana the three points himself (1-0).