Henry slams Mbappe and warns PSG star 'the club is bigger' amid January transfer reports

Thierry Henry has heavily criticised Kylian Mbappe for creating drama at Paris Saint-Germain and urged him to put the team's needs ahead of his own.

Henry hit out at Mbappe

Compared his situation at Barcelona to that of Mbappe

PSG forward wants to leave the club in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The 1998 World Cup winner has called out Mbappe after the forward expressed his displeasure over his role at PSG under coach Christophe Galtier and is understood to have been looking for new shores ahead of the January transfer window. Henry came down heavily on him and shared his own experience at Barcelona where he was deployed on the flanks in a front three by Frank Rijkaard and then by Pep Guardiola, which was not his natural position.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Nobody likes being exposed to what they're not good at. He doesn't like it, that's all. But there is something bigger than all the rest: the club. But did they make him feel that the club was the most important thing? Where did they make him feel more important than the club?" Henry stated on CBS Sport,

"I will talk about my own story. I didn't like playing on the side at Barcelona. I hated it. But I had to do it for the team. I haven't heard anyone say: 'Oh, what a nice gesture', to play on the left for others who had fewer internationals and goals than me. In the end, there's only one rule: If the coach asks you to do something, you do it for the good of the team. And the team wins! If the team lost, I would have understood the debate."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henry is not the first one to criticise Mbappe for his attitude as Emmanuel Petit also voiced his displeasure with Mbappe and asked the forward to 'grow up'. Mbappe is facing the heat after he uploaded a cryptic Instagram story where he used the hashtag 'Pivot gang' which has been interpreted as a dig at Galtier after he was deployed as a lone striker against Reims. It is believed the French forward was given assurances that he would be played in a two-man attack with a player in behind, rather than PSG's usual front three. However, the coach tried to play down the situation calling it a "reaction in the heat of the moment, after a moment of disappointment."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The French international will return to action on Sunday when PSG will take on Marseille in a Ligue 1 fixture.