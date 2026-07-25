Cape Verde star Vozinha, the veteran goalkeeper and one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 World Cup, is set for a new chapter in his career after moving close to a move to Chile's Colo-Colo in the current transfer window.

Aníbal Mosa, the Colo-Colo president, confirmed the deal for the 40-year-old is done. He will fly to Chile in the coming days for a medical before his official unveiling as a new player.

Mosa told France's RMC network: "Vozinha will become a Colo-Colo player. He will arrive in Chile soon, undergo the necessary tests, and then be officially presented at the Monumental stadium."

Only recently, Vozinha's name had been linked with a switch to Inter Miami in the United States and a chance to line up alongside Lionel Messi.

He stole the spotlight at the 2026 World Cup, driving Cape Verde to the round of 16 for the finest achievement in the national team's history. A string of outstanding displays got them there, none more eye-catching than the clean sheet he kept against Spain in the group stage. His side then bowed out narrowly to Argentina after extra time, losing 3-2.

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Born Josimar José Évora Dias, the goalkeeper carries a remarkable story. He did not sign his first professional contract until he was 26, having drifted between spells in Cyprus, Slovakia, Moldova and Angola before more recently turning out for Portugal's Chaves in the second division.

The Colo-Colo president insisted the signing came for football reasons. "From a sporting point of view, Vozinha is in excellent condition, and that is why we decided to bring him in," he said.

His rewards were not confined to the pitch. He became a fan phenomenon during the tournament, and his standout performances, backed by support from the famous Brazilian content creator Casimiro, sent his popularity soaring. His Instagram following rocketed from around 50,000 to nearly 30 million in a matter of weeks.