He gets an unexpected chance: Bayern Munich academy product benefits from transfer developments

Bayern Munich have already raised around €35 million in total from the sales of returning loanees such as Alexander Nübel. But that is not expected to be the end of it: the sporting management around Max Eberl are still desperately trying to find takers for Joao Palhinha, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza. That is proving difficult, not least because of their high salaries and transfer fees.









One returning loanee, however, is firmly in the plans for next season: Arijon Ibrahimovic. After three loan spells at Frosinone Calcio, Lazio Rome and 1. FC Heidenheim, the academy product, who is still only 20, will get his chance with the first team this season. Bayern Munich confirmed as much, somewhat surprisingly, three weeks ago in a specially issued press release.

"Arijon came to Bayern Munich at the age of 12 and has made his way step by step via our campus and targeted loan spells. He learned a great deal personally, especially during the very good year in Heidenheim, in order to now be ready for Bayern Munich," sporting director Christoph Freund was quoted as saying at the time. "His development is exemplary of the opportunities we show our talents. Now it is no longer only about learning for him - now it is about attacking, here at Bayern Munich."

Bayern Munich sign Saibari instead of Gordon - and Ibrahimovic benefits

Ibrahimovic's opportunity is also tied to transfer market developments that were never really planned. In early summer, Bayern Munich had actually wanted to strengthen their attack with another top-class left winger. The Munich club pushed hard for Anthony Gordon, but he ultimately moved to Barcelona.

Instead, Ismael Saibari arrived, an all-rounder whose strengths lie more in central areas. There, Saibari will mainly compete with Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry for minutes. All three can also drift out to the left wing, but as the nominal deputy for the undisputed top dog Luis Diaz, coach Vincent Kompany is apparently planning with Ibrahimovic. "Basically Diaz's backup," Ibrahimovic replied in a media round on Monday when asked what role Kompany had assigned him.

At last Monday's official start of training, Ibrahimovic was among the small group of players who had already begun pre-season. He featured in the first friendly against Wehen Wiesbaden (1-2), and he is also likely to get plenty of game time in the upcoming pre-season matches because several established attacking players are absent. Like Harry Kane and Michael Olise, Diaz is still on an extended Club World Cup holiday. Musiala, Gnabry, Lennart Karl and Saibari are working on their comebacks after various niggles.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be getting the chance to play for the biggest club in the world," said Ibrahimovic. "I definitely want to take my chance."

IMAGO

Vincent Kompany are impressed by Ibrahimovic's sprinting qualities

Ibrahimovic made his debut for Bayern Munich's first team at the start of 2023 at the age of 17 under Julian Nagelsmann. Three more appearances and three loan spells followed. First came a promising stint at Frosinone, then a completely disappointing one at Lazio, where he played a total of only 19 minutes. Last season, Ibrahimovic established himself as a regular for Bundesliga-relegated Heidenheim. He moved all over the pitch, at times coming from the right, at times from the left and at times through the middle, and registered seven goal involvements.

Kompany were particularly impressed by Ibrahimovic's sprinting qualities. Ibrahimovic completed 664 sprints in total in the past Bundesliga season, the seventh-best figure of all players. Bayern Munich's leader was Michael Olise with 628. Ibrahimovic reached a top speed of 35.08 km/h. No Munich attacking player bettered that figure, only defenders Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic were faster. Physically, Ibrahimovic has the perfect prerequisites for Kompany's intense style of play.

Then he produced the perfect audition for a chance at his parent club, in the direct duel with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in May. Heidenheim earned a 3-3 draw, Ibrahimovic impressed and set up a goal.