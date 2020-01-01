Hazard admits he needs more time to recover from ankle surgery despite returning to Real Madrid training

The Belgium winger's frustrating season continued with a fractured ankle in February, but he is now training with his team-mates again

Eden Hazard has been back in training with his team-mates, but he admits he needs more work before he will be ready to return to match action.

The Belgium international underwent ankle surgery in early March after fracturing his right fibula in a defeat to .

Hazard travelled to the USA for his surgery, as the ankle injury was similar to the sort of injuries often suffered by NBA players, and it was reported doctors there had more experience of administering such treatment.

More teams

La Liga teams have returned to training in groups of 10 this week, with league president Javier Tebas targeting June 12 as the date when the season can be resumed.

"I feel very good to be back on the pitch working with my team-mates,” Hazard told Madrid’s official website after Monday’s session.

“Now we have to wait for the matches to come, but I'm very happy. After two months away I need more physical work and more ball work. I just want to be ready for the next game.

"Now the training is better, we can train the way we like to. The first week was a bit strange, but now we can train again in groups and also attacking the goal.

“We just want to be all together and try to work as a group".

Hazard has endured a frustrating first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, with a solitary goal scored in early October his only strike for the club so far.

A succession of hamstring, ankle and foot injuries have restricted him to just 15 appearances in all competitions.

In early April, he jokingly said he was struggling with ‘not going to the pantry to eat a lot of buns’ during lockdown, though he has also admitted his first season in Spain has been a disappointment.

Article continues below

"My first season at Madrid is bad, but not everything is bad," Hazard told RTBF.

"It is an adaptation season. I will be judged in the second. It is up to me to be in good shape next year.

"The group is good, I have met new people. For me it is a great experience. I still have four years on my contract, I hope be in good shape."