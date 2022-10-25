WATCH: Havertz restores Chelsea's lead against RB Salzburg with inch-perfect finish after mazy Pulisic run

Kai Havertz scored a brilliant goal to restore Chelsea's lead against RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea at Salzburg in UCL

Havertz nets stunner

Win will send Chelsea through

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were drawing 1-1 at RB Salzburg when Havertz put the visitors back in front on 64 minutes. Christian Pulisic was the creator with a mazy run followed by a pass in to Havertz on the edge of the area. The Germany international promptly turned and curled an inch-perfect finish into the top corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal is an important one for Chelsea as victory against RB Salzburg will send the Premier League side into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Manager Graham Potter takes on former side Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.