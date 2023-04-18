Have Wrexham ever been in the Premier League? Examining Welsh club's division history

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham are on the cusp of securing a direct promotion to League Two.

Wrexham are one of the most talked-about clubs in English football at the moment. They are currently in pole position to secure direct promotion to the Football League.

They have been in the limelight since 2021 when Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney acquired the club.

One of the oldest clubs in the world, Wrexham have had their fair share of ups and downs but with stable ownership now, the club can dream of finally being promoted to the Premier League one day.

Have Wrexham ever been in the Premier League?

The answer is 'No'. Wrexham in their 158 years of existence has never played in the Premier League.

Founded in 1864 by the members of the Wrexham Cricket Club, Wrexham AFC are the oldest football club in Wales and the third oldest football club in the world.

The club played in a league for the first time in 1890 when they joined the now-defunct The Combination. They made their debut in the English Football League in 1958 when they joined Division Three.

They remained in the English Football League until the 2007-08 season when they got relegated to the National League.

The Red Dragons have won several trophies in their long history. They have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times, lifted The Combination trophy on four occasions and had bagged the Third Division title once. One of the club's impressive achievements was during the 1975-76 season when they reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup Winners' Cup.

When was the last time Wrexham were in the Football League?

2007-08 was the last time Wrexham played in the Football League. They managed to win just 10 matches throughout the season and finished rock-bottom with 40 points from 46 games.

Since 2008, they have been playing in the National League and are yet to head back to the Football League.