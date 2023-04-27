Harry Kane ‘deserves better’ than Tottenham - but shouldn't join Man Utd, says Spurs legend Jermaine Jenas

Harry Kane "deserves better" than Tottenham but has been warned against joining Manchester United by Spurs legend Jermaine Jenas.

United looking for a striker

Kane tops their wish list

England international warned against joining them

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are keen to bring on board a new striker in the summer after Wout Weghorst's disappointing loan comes to an end. Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Kane comprise their wishlist, with the England international emerging as the most-preferred option. The forward will be entering the final year of his contract in the summer and the uncertainty about his future is drumming up with each passing day. However, Jenas believes that Kane would be better off staying in north London rather than joining United, but would accept him leaving if Real Madrid came knocking.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He deserves better, there's no doubt about that," Jenas told the Mirror. "[But] if I'm totally honest, I don't feel like those two options [Newcastle and Man United] are enough for Harry. I think that with his love for the club and the ability for Tottenham to pay him what he wants anyway - because they do have the ability to pay their best players as they've shown in the past - if those are only his only two options, I only see him staying at Spurs. Bayern Munich, I don't see him because there because he wants to beat [Alan] Shearer's [Premier League goalscoring] record.

"But if Real Madrid came up, he should get himself on a plane as soon as possible because those opportunities just don't come up often. You're talking about the most glamorous football club on the planet where he can go and win stuff, and create another legacy at a different place and have a new experience with his family as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham's hunt for a permanent manager continues, with Julian Nagelsmann tipped as the favourite to succeed Antonio Conte. Former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is also a free agent, was surprisingly snubbed for the role - and Jenas attempted to explain the reasons behind the decision.

"Mauricio's obviously edging towards Chelsea because Tottenham don't want him," he added. "That's the only reason. If they wanted him they'd have gone and got him the minute [Antonio] Conte left. I had a conversation with Mauricio during lockdown and he was very open about the fact he sees himself back at Spurs one day. So, he clearly left the door open for that to happen but for whatever reason, the club and Daniel don't see that as an option. It feels like a bit of a reset moment and in these moments, you're gonna need someone at the helm with a certain level of experience of managing big football clubs."

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Kane will go up against his potential suitors United on Thursday in the Premier League.