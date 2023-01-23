Harry Kane contract: England captain open to extension as he wants to win trophies with Spurs

Harry Kane is reportedly open to the idea of committing to another contract at Tottenham as he wants to win trophies with the north London club.

Striker's current deal expires in 2024

Contract talks have been on hold

Fresh discussions planned

WHAT HAPPENED? Major silverware has so far proved elusive for the England captain, with his remarkable exploits in front of goal – which see him just one effort short of matching Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record for Spurs – failing to deliver tangible success.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane is into the final 18 months of a deal that is due to expire in the summer of 2024, but The Athletic reports that fresh terms may yet be thrashed out. No contract talks have been held since August 2021, but the plan is to re-open discussions once the January transfer window closes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane has, having previously been linked with Manchester City, seen a move to Manchester United or Bayern Munich speculated on heading towards the summer, but Tottenham remain in the hunt for Champions League and FA Cup honours for now.

WHAT NEXT? If no deal can be agreed with Kane, then Spurs will have a big decision to make at the end of the season. While the striker’s representatives are yet to enter into talks with any potential suitors, they may need to cash in rather than run the risk of losing their talisman as a free agent.