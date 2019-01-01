Goalless in four but Salah's 'unbelievable record' leaves Liverpool boss Klopp with no concerns

The Egyptian forward has endured a rare barren run across recent outings, but his manager sees no need to take any kind of drastic action

Mohamed Salah’s four-game run without a goal is of no concern to boss Jurgen Klopp as the Egyptian forward boasts “an unbelievable record”.

The Reds continue to look to their top marksman for inspiration in an ongoing bid for the title.

He has, however, drawn a blank across outings against Manchester United, Watford and Everton, having previously failed to trouble the scorers in a clash with .

Liverpool have collected just one win from that run, with it only on home soil against the Hornets that they found a spark in the final third.

Klopp is aware that questions will be asked of his forwards when they are considered to be misfiring, but the German sees no need to raise any issues with Salah, saying: “We have very often talks and everything and, of course, when you are a striker or offensive player and you have chances in a game, you want to score with them, that’s clear.

“But, as a manager, I’m more than used to that, that players don’t score all the time, so that’s how it is. He has an unbelievable record, that’s all. His goals brought us where we are - not only [his goals], but a big part of it.

“So no, we didn’t really speak about it or whatever because it’s completely normal. We have to create chances and as long as we do that… in a very difficult game against for different reasons, I would say we had four or five proper chances.

“We had less than that in games when we won against , to be honest, and in this game always one Everton leg was between us and the goal or Pickford or whatever. So that’s the situation but nothing else.”

Liverpool will be hoping to see Salah get back on the goal trail when they welcome Burnley to Anfield on Sunday.

He has already reached a half-century of Premier League goals across his career this season, but is one short of hitting the same mark for his current club.

The Reds would like to see number 50 brought up this weekend, with Salah also chasing down Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the defence of his Golden Boot – with the Argentine currently topping the charts on 18, one ahead of a rival from Merseyside.