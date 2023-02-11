At last! Gio Reyna form finally rewarded by Dortmund as USMNT ace gets his first start in THREE MONTHS - before the World Cup!

Giovanni Reyna's recent form was finally rewarded as Borussia Dortmund handed him his first start since November 11 against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Reyna hadn't started since November 11

Has three goals in last four matches

Handed starting berth against Bremen

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT starlet has three goals in four matches since the winter break and has offered a multitude of scintillating performances that have, thus far, come from the bench. However, after re-discovering his form and nearly three months later, Reyna will start a match for Dortmund, as they look to cement their spot in the Champions League places.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After falling out of favour under Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and following a controversial World Cup period with the USMNT, it now appears that Reyna has played his way back into favour thanks to a number of vital goals as a super-sub. Dortmund start the day in third in the Bundesliga, three points off leaders Bayern and two ahead of fifth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

WHAT NEXT? Reyna will be hoping to make it two starts on the bounce when Dortmund host Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 matchup on Wednesday.