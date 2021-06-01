Garcia follows Aguero to Barcelona from Man City as he commits to five-year deal at Camp Nou

The Spanish defender, who began his career in the Blaugrana's famed La Masia academy, has returned to the club on a long-term contract

Eric Garcia has followed Sergio Aguero to Barcelona from Manchester City, committing to a five-year deal at Camp Nou.

Garcia was unveiled at Barca on Tuesday and will officially join the club on a free transfer when his contract at Etihad Stadium officially expires at the end of the month.

The 20-year-old has spent the last four years of his career at City, having been plucked out of the Blaugrana's famed La Masia academy, but has now returned to familiar surroundings one day after Aguero's arrival in Catalonia.

What's been said?

Barca have confirmed the signing of Garcia in a statement on their website, which reads: "The FC Barcelona and Eric Garcia have reached an agreement for joining the Club from July 1st, once his contract with Manchester City over.

Article continues below

"The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season and will have a termination clause of 400 million euros."

More to follow.