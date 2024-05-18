How to watch Fury vs Usyk: Date, time, location, fight card & more

Tyson Fury meets Oleksandr Usyk for their long-awaited fight on Saturday, May 18, with the winner set to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.
All set to meet in Saudi Arabia, both men boast undefeated records over successful careers, and neither fall short on trash-talk expertise. Only one will walk away from their bout with all the belts boxing has to offer at the top for the first time since the turn of the century.
The fight will be shown in over 200 countries across the world live on DAZN. Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to tune into the fight today:
When is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?Getty
- Date: Saturday, May 18
- Time: 5 p.m. UK / 12 p.m. ET
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:05 p.m. UK / 6:05 p.m. ET
How to watch Fury vs Usyk today
The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight will be shown live on DAZN across the globe. Below, GOAL breaks down the PPV price and main event ringwalk times by region:
|Region
|Date
|Main event ringwalk (approx)
|Watch
|PPV Price
|USA
|Saturday, May 18
|6:05 pm ET
|DAZN
|69.99 USD
|Canada
|Saturday, May 18
|6:05 pm ET
|DAZN
|69.99 CAD
|UK
|Saturday, May 18
|11:05 pm BST
|DAZN
|24.99 GBP
|Ireland
|Saturday, May 18
|11:05 pm BST
|DAZN
|24.99 EUR
|Saudi Arabia
|Saturday, May 18
|9:05 pm KSA
|DAZN
|79.99 SAR
|France
|Sunday, May 19
|12:05 am CEST
|DAZN
|19.99 EUR
|Australia
|Sunday, May 19
|8:05 am AEST
|DAZN
|34.99 AUD
|South Africa
|Sunday, May 19
|12:05 am SAST
|DAZN
|399.99 ZAR
|India
|Sunday, May 19
|3:35 am IST
|DAZN
|1,850.00 INR
Where is the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight?Getty
The fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight card
|Title
|Fight
|Heavyweight
|Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk
|Cruiserweight
|Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis
|Super-featherweight
|Joe Cordina (C) vs Anthony Cacace
|Heavyweight
|Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez
|Cruiserweight
|Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar
|Lightweight
|Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab
|Heavyweight
|Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev
|Cruiserweight
|David Nyika vs Michael Seitz
|Featherweight
|Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi
Tyson Fury professional boxing stats
- Age: 35
- Height: 6ft 9in
- Reach: 85"
- Total fights: 35
- Record: 34-1 (0 KOs)
Oleksandr Usyk professional boxing stats
- Age: 37
- Height: 6ft 3in
- Reach: 78"
- Total fights: 21
- Record: 21-0 (14 KOs)