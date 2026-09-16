Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Fulham vs Manchester United: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Craven Cottage

Fulham F.C. and Manchester United will kick-off on 20 September 2026 at 15:30 GMT (11:30 AM EST / 16:30 BST / 17:30 SAST).

Cottagers host Red Devils by the Thames

Fulham return to Craven Cottage to host Manchester United for Matchweek 5 of the 2026/27 Premier League season. Following a disciplined away result over the weekend, Álvaro Arbeloa's side aim to leverage home advantage to secure their first league victory of the campaign. For Michael Carrick's Manchester United, taking the trip to London following a frustrating home derby setback presents an important test as they look to build momentum on the road.

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The Cottagers' Matchday 4 stalemate at Anfield

Fulham enter Sunday's clash encouraged by a gritty 0–0 draw away against Liverpool at Anfield on Matchday 4 (September 12). Marco Silva's men delivered a disciplined defensive performance, with goalkeeper Bernd Leno anchoring a backline that restricted Liverpool's frontline throughout 90 minutes. The clean sheet builds vital confidence for the London side after dropping points in a wild 3–2 home thriller against Crystal Palace on Matchday 3.

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The Red Devils' Derby defeat at Old Trafford

Manchester United travel to London looking to bounce back following a disappointing 1–0 home defeat to Manchester City on Matchday 4 (September 13). Despite City having Phil Foden sent off in the 23rd minute, Carrick's side conceded a 59th-minute strike to Erling Haaland and were unable to break down City's low block. The result follows a strong 4–0 midweek victory over Sabah FK in the Champions League and a 2–2 draw at Everton, leaving United eager to regain their clinical edge.

Can Fulham's solid structure hold off United's attack?

Encounters at Craven Cottage often pit Fulham's energetic mid-block against the fast transition play of top-four contenders. Fulham's central midfield duo of Sander Berge and Alex Iwobi will look to disrupt United's buildup and spring Oscar Bobb and Rodrigo Muniz on the counter. Meanwhile, Manchester United will count on the creative direction of Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, and Marcus Rashford to break down Fulham's defensive structure. With vital points on the line, Sunday's meeting promises high intensity from kickoff.

Team news & squads

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney through injury, while no suspensions are currently listed for Alvaro Arbeloa's squad. The probable starting lineup has not yet been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Manchester United face a more substantial absentee list, with Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, and Tom Heaton all ruled out through injury. Michael Carrick has no suspended players to contend with, but the number of unavailable first-team options will limit his selection options. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Fulham have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, following a 2-3 home defeat to Crystal Palace the week prior. The Cottagers did beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup during this run but have struggled to find consistency in the league, losing to both Sunderland and Chelsea in August.

Manchester United's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two losses. They beat Sabah FK 4-0 in the Champions League on September 10 and defeated Ipswich Town 5-2 in the league at the end of August. A 0-1 derby loss to Manchester City is their most recent result, and they also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hull City earlier in the season. United have scored 13 goals across these five games but conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United beat Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, United hold the stronger record, winning three and drawing two, with Fulham yet to claim a victory in that run. The sides drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage in August 2025, the last time they met at this venue.