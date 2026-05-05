Freiburg host Braga at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg on Thursday, May 7, in what promises to be a historic UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg with a place in the Istanbul final at stake.

Freiburg currently sit 7th in the Bundesliga while Braga are 4th in the Primeira Liga, with both clubs looking to reach their first-ever major European final in this era of the competition.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Freiburg vs Braga, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Freiburg vs Braga Europa League kick-off?





How to buy Freiburg vs Braga Europa League tickets?

Apart from the final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League games directly through UEFA itself.

Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition.

You must visit the individual club’s sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there.

While the official club portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Europa League tickets, those looking to attend matches may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, for a way to secure last-minute seats.

How much do Freiburg vs Braga Europa League tickets cost?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition.

For example, a semi-final featuring Real Madrid or Arsenal would cost far more than a league phase encounter in Limassol, watching Pafos.

Clubs will typically set prices for UEFA Champions League tickets at the start of a season for the league stage. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, then prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location, and demand.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices.

If you're looking for last-minute options, tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available.

Freiburg vs Braga Europa League: Everything you need to know

Freiburg vs Braga Form

Freiburg vs Braga: Recent Head-to-Head Record

SCF Last match BRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Braga 2 - 1 Freiburg 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Freiburg vs Braga Standings





Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players









What to expect from Freiburg vs Braga?

History is on the line in the Black Forest. Neither side has ever reached a European final, making this semi-final a career-defining moment for both sets of players.

Braga arrived in Germany holding a slender advantage following a dramatic 2-1 victory in the first leg on April 30. In a pulsating game at the Quarry, Demir Ege Tiknaz opened the scoring early before Vincenzo Grifo equalized for the Germans. The tie seemed destined for a draw until Mario Dorgeles struck a 92nd-minute winner to give the Portuguese side the edge.

Freiburg’s home form has been their greatest asset during this fairy-tale run, and they will be confident of overturning the one-goal deficit. Christian Streich’s side has been resilient in the Bundesliga, recently securing a vital points haul to remain in the European spots, including a gritty 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on April 18.