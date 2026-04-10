How to follow Qatar at the 2026 World Cup: Where to find tickets, flights, accommodation and more

Qatar is poised to make history at the World Cup 2026, and with the tournament spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, anticipation is soaring among Qatari and wider Arab fan bases eager to back their national team on this global stage.

The Al-Annabi will command centre stage in American, Canadian, and Mexican stadiums, and fans eager to secure their place in the stands are urged to begin planning travel and booking hotels without delay.

GOAL has a comprehensive guide to flights, accommodation, and ticket access for Qatar’s must-win fixtures.

What is Qatar’s match schedule for the 2026 World Cup?

Date Match (local time) Venue Tickets Tuesday 16 June Qatar v Mexico (8pm) Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. Tickets Monday, 22 June Qatar v Colombia (12 noon) Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara. Tickets Saturday 27 June Qatar v Poland (9pm) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets

How to get Qatar World Cup tickets?

Last-Minute Sales Phase

From April 1, 2026, any remaining tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA has not specified the exact volume of tickets left, but demand is already reaching fever pitch.

Fans must register for a FIFA account to access these remaining seats via the official portal.

Secondary Marketplaces

Following the Last-Minute Sales Phase, secondary marketplaces and the FIFA Official Resale Marketplace (which reopened on April 2, 2026) will be the only places you can buy a World Cup ticket.

With over three million tickets remaining for this phase out of the total seven million available, fans will be desperate to get their hands on a World Cup ticket.

If you didn't manage to get a ticket in the Last Minute Sales Phase or are looking for last-minute tickets, you can also look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

How to get World Cup flights for Qatar?

Whether you are heading to Los Angeles, Toronto or Mexico City, you should use flight comparison sites like Skyscanner to compare fares across global airlines and secure the cheapest available seat.

Once your flight is booked, consider adding a flexible travel insurance plan to protect against unforeseen cancellations or schedule changes.

Pack light but bring essential items such as your match ticket, passport, and a printed itinerary. Doing so will speed you through security and help you avoid unnecessary fees.

Stay hydrated, arrive early at the stadium, and familiarise yourself with local transport options to ensure a smooth experience on matchday. By planning and following these straightforward steps, you can enjoy every moment of the tournament without unnecessary stress or expense.

Where to stay for Qatar’s 2026 World Cup matches?

While a variety of accommodation options exist, demand in host cities is expected to be unprecedented, so securing your hotel early is essential to secure the best rates and a location close to stadiums or public transport.

Booking.com provides flexible options such as refundable rooms and pay-later facilities, letting you secure your stay without financial risk if your plans or your team’s progress change.

Local Transport

While the US and Canada are known for their heavy reliance on cars, the host cities are pulling out all the stops for the World Cup by rolling out advanced public transport networks. Here’s everything you need to know to get around like a local:

Smart transport apps: Download apps before you leave. This will make it way easier to book transport and get around, especially when moving between fan zones and your accommodation.

Download apps before you leave. This will make it way easier to book transport and get around, especially when moving between fan zones and your accommodation. In hubs like New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, metro and bus networks provide direct, affordable links to the stadiums, helping you sidestep match-day gridlock.

Car hire: If you plan to follow the Qatari national team between neighbouring host cities, such as the relatively short hop from Houston to Dallas, a rental car is a solid choice. This option gives your group the freedom to explore at its own pace and can be very cost-effective for families or friends travelling together.

What can we expect from Qatar at the 2026 World Cup?

Having staged the most lavish World Cup in history just two years ago, Qatar’s players arrive with hard-won experience and sky-high ambitions.

Al-Anabi, as the Maroon-and-White are known, intend to showcase their growing strength on football’s biggest stage, buoyed by thousands of supporters flying in from Doha and from Arab communities across North America.

Having honed their game plan at the Asian Cup and other continental tournaments, the team now aims to advance beyond the group stage and etch a new chapter of brilliance.