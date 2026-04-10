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Nihal Abo Zaid

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How to follow Qatar at the 2026 World Cup: Where to find tickets, flights, accommodation and more

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Everything you need to know to support the Qatari national team right at the heart of the action during the summer of 2026

Qatar is poised to make history at the World Cup 2026, and with the tournament spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, anticipation is soaring among Qatari and wider Arab fan bases eager to back their national team on this global stage.

The Al-Annabi will command centre stage in American, Canadian, and Mexican stadiums, and fans eager to secure their place in the stands are urged to begin planning travel and booking hotels without delay. 

GOAL has a comprehensive guide to flights, accommodation, and ticket access for Qatar’s must-win fixtures.

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What is Qatar’s match schedule for the 2026 World Cup?

DateMatch (local time)VenueTickets
Tuesday 16 JuneQatar v Mexico (8pm)Azteca Stadium, Mexico City.Tickets
Monday, 22 JuneQatar v Colombia (12 noon)Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara.Tickets
Saturday 27 JuneQatar v Poland (9pm)Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)Tickets

How to get Qatar World Cup tickets?

Last-Minute Sales Phase

From April 1, 2026, any remaining tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis. 

FIFA has not specified the exact volume of tickets left, but demand is already reaching fever pitch. 

Fans must register for a FIFA account to access these remaining seats via the official portal.

Secondary Marketplaces

Following the Last-Minute Sales Phase, secondary marketplaces and the FIFA Official Resale Marketplace (which reopened on April 2, 2026) will be the only places you can buy a World Cup ticket.

With over three million tickets remaining for this phase out of the total seven million available, fans will be desperate to get their hands on a World Cup ticket.

If you didn't manage to get a ticket in the Last Minute Sales Phase or are looking for last-minute tickets, you can also look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

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How to get World Cup flights for Qatar?

Whether you are heading to Los Angeles, Toronto or Mexico City,  you should use flight comparison sites like Skyscanner to compare fares across global airlines and secure the cheapest available seat. 

Once your flight is booked, consider adding a flexible travel insurance plan to protect against unforeseen cancellations or schedule changes. 

Pack light but bring essential items such as your match ticket, passport, and a printed itinerary. Doing so will speed you through security and help you avoid unnecessary fees. 

Stay hydrated, arrive early at the stadium, and familiarise yourself with local transport options to ensure a smooth experience on matchday. By planning and following these straightforward steps, you can enjoy every moment of the tournament without unnecessary stress or expense.

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Where to stay for Qatar’s 2026 World Cup matches?

While a variety of accommodation options exist, demand in host cities is expected to be unprecedented, so securing your hotel early is essential to secure the best rates and a location close to stadiums or public transport.

Booking.com provides flexible options such as refundable rooms and pay-later facilities, letting you secure your stay without financial risk if your plans or your team’s progress change.

Local Transport

While the US and Canada are known for their heavy reliance on cars, the host cities are pulling out all the stops for the World Cup by rolling out advanced public transport networks. Here’s everything you need to know to get around like a local:

  • Smart transport apps: Download apps before you leave. This will make it way easier to book transport and get around, especially when moving between fan zones and your accommodation.
  • In hubs like New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, metro and bus networks provide direct, affordable links to the stadiums, helping you sidestep match-day gridlock.
  • Car hire: If you plan to follow the Qatari national team between neighbouring host cities, such as the relatively short hop from Houston to Dallas, a rental car is a solid choice. This option gives your group the freedom to explore at its own pace and can be very cost-effective for families or friends travelling together.

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What can we expect from Qatar at the 2026 World Cup?

Having staged the most lavish World Cup in history just two years ago, Qatar’s players arrive with hard-won experience and sky-high ambitions. 

Al-Anabi, as the Maroon-and-White are known, intend to showcase their growing strength on football’s biggest stage, buoyed by thousands of supporters flying in from Doha and from Arab communities across North America.

Having honed their game plan at the Asian Cup and other continental tournaments, the team now aims to advance beyond the group stage and etch a new chapter of brilliance.

Frequently asked questions

Fans looking to support the Maroons in North America have three main avenues to secure match tickets. The primary source is the official FIFA ticket portal, which manages all primary sales. While early lottery phases (like the 'Visa Presale' and 'Random Selection Draw') have concluded, fans can still access:Last-Minute Sales Phase: Scheduled to open in early April 2026, this phase operates on a first-come, first-served basis. You must have a registered FIFA ID to purchase.FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace: The official platform for fans to safely buy and sell tickets they can no longer use. This platform reopened on April 2, 2026.Secondary Marketplaces: For guaranteed entry to specific matches after official sell-outs, verified platforms like StubHub or SeatGeek offer listings from other fans, often protected by a guarantee.

No. Just like the 2022 tournament in Doha, the 2026 World Cup is a fully digital event. There will be no physical ticket booths or "on-the-day" sales at venues such as Levi's Stadium or BC Place. All spectators must secure digital tickets via official or verified secondary channels before arriving at the stadium.

How much are flights from Qatar to the USA and Canada for the World Cup?

Flight costs vary significantly depending on the host city and your booking window. For June and July 2026, estimated round-trip economy fares from Doha (DOH) are as follows:

Doha to San Francisco (SFO): $1,100 – $1,600 (Closest to Levi’s Stadium)

Doha to Vancouver (YVR): $1,250 – $1,800

Doha to Seattle (SEA): $1,200 – $1,750

Travelers are encouraged to book via Skyscanner or Qatar Airways Holidays (which offers all-inclusive match packages) at least three months in advance, as prices for long-haul routes into the West Coast tend to peak during the summer.

Qatar has been drawn into Group B. Their confirmed fixtures are:

June 13, 2026: Qatar vs Switzerland – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium)

June 18, 2026: Canada vs Qatar – BC Place, Vancouver

June 24, 2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar – Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field)

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